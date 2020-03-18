Wauseon offers contact info as offices close to public

The Wauseon Municipal Building is currently closed to public access. Staff will be maintaining normal business hours at this time.
Please contact the department needed by phone or email for assistance.
Contact information
Trudi L. Mahnke 419-335-5041
Administrative Assistant – trudi.mahnke@cityofwauseon.com
Andrea Gerken 419-335-1511
Clerk of Council – andrea.gerken@cityofwauseon.com
Keith Torbet 419-335-9871
Director of Public Service – keith.torbet@cityofwauseon.com
John Arps 419-335-8376
Public Works Superintendent – john.arps@cityofwauseon.com
Josh Reckner 419-335-8376
Assistant Public Works Superintendent – josh.reckner@cityofwauseon.com
Matt Mennetti 419-335-8334
Recreation Superintendent – matt.mennetti@cityofwauseon.com
Hugo Barajas 419-335-8334
Assistant Recreation Superintendent – hugo.barajas@cityofwauseon.com
Lou Thourot 419-335-2971
Water Plant Superintendent – lou.thourot@cityofwauseon.com
Clem Kutzli 419-335-3026
Water Reclamation Superintendent – clem.kutzli@cityofwauseon.com
Kevin Chittenden 419-335-3821
Police Chief – WPD2683@wauseonpd.com
John Roof 419-335-3821
Assistant Police Chief – WPD2688@wauseonpd.com
Rick Sluder 419-335-7831
Fire Chief – RSluder@cityofwauseon.com
Phil Kessler 419-335-7831
Assistant Fire Chief – phil.kessler@cityofwauseon.com
Trish Lillich 419-335-1171
Income Tax Commissioner – trish.lillich@cityofwauseon.com
Sarah Wheeler 419-335-9022
HR/Payroll – sarah.wheeler@cityofwauseon.com
Brittany Roof 419-335-7831
Executive Assistant Fire Department – brittany.roof@cityofwauseon.com
Robin Schantz 419-335-9022
Assistant Finance Director -robin.schantz@cityofwauseon.com
Ashley Franz 419-335-1441
Water Office – ashley.franz@cityofwauseon.com