BMV, hair salons ordered closed; state asks employees to check for fever

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday took additional steps to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

All but five Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed. “Five will remain open because they are essential to issue/renew commercial drivers’ licenses so that our transportation system can keep moving,” he said.

DeWine also ordered the closure of barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons.

“This is a crisis you have never seen in real life,” said DeWine. “We have to get through this. I’m calling on every Ohioan – when you’re going into a situation where you have the potential to obtain or spread this COVID19 – it’s very dangerous.”

With many businesses closed or scaled down, there has been a surge in unemployment requests. This week there were 78,000 request, while the number was just 6,500 two weeks ago.

DeWine also addressed rumors related to the Ohio National Guard. “Let me be clear: When the National Guard is going to be doing something, you’re going to know about it,” he said.

He said if called to help, the National Guard would be used for helping hospitals erect tents and helping food banks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 88 Ohioans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Businesses have been asked to take temperatures of employees when they come to work and send them home if they have a fever.

“We’re taking this one step at a time,” said DeWine. “If we find that we can’t get employers to take temperatures, we’ll have to go to the next stage and close everything down unless it’s essential.

“We’re not there yet. I just plead with employees, if you’re sick stay home. Every employer should take the temperature of every single person every day. We have a finite period to slow COVID19 down.”

