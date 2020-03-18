Clerk of Courts releases Feb. report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for February 2020, with February 2019 in parenthesis.

New cases filed in the legal department: domestic 17 (13), civil 13 (14), criminal 13 (7), miscellaneous 1 (2), judgment liens 106 (76), and appeals 0 (2) with a total of fees collected being $67,726.84 ($14,818.98).

The title department issued a total of 1,465 (1,375) titles: new cars 94 (86), used cars 798 (763), new trucks 50 (53), used trucks 334 (343), vans 18 (16), motorcycles 12 (18), manufactured homes 20 (17), trailers 49 (12), travel trailers 17 (15), motor homes 18 (14), buses 0 (2), off-road vehicles 50 (32), watercraft 3 (3), outboard motors 0 (1), other 2 (0), with a total of fees collected being $593,383.86 ($593,366.72).