Four County Career Center in Archbold has selected Jacob Couts from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. Jacob is the son of Tony and Heather Couts, and is a junior in the Automotive Technologies program. He was nominated by his academic instructor, Brittany Rohda. He is a member of Skills USA. After Jacob graduates, he plans to work in the automotive technologies field. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

