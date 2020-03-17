Four County Career Center in Archbold recently showed appreciation for the donation from Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Hawks Clothing Store to Drug Free Clubs of America members. The bank sponsored a rewards day by giving a free T-shirt for each student member, rewarding them for “Making the Right Choice Easy” and living drug free. Shown are – from left – Austin Ochoa of Napoleon, Deacon Crates of Hicksville, Farmers and Merchants State Bank Chairman of the Board Jack Johnson, Farmers and Merchants State Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Lars Eller, Hannah Gustwiller of Holgate, and Sierra Gault of Wauseon.

