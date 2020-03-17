Today’s latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Hotline

• Call the Ohio Department of Health’s public COVID-19 hotline: 833-4-ASK-ODH.

The hotline will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Prevention tips

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Do so after coughing, sneezing, blowing your nose, visiting a public place. Use soap and water or sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes, and wash your hands after.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and avoid people altogether if the virus is spreading in your area.

Symptoms of respiratory illness

COVID-19:

• Fever

• Cough

• Trouble breathing

• Starts about 2 to 14 days after exposure

Influenza:

• Sudden onset

• Fever (sometimes)

• Cough

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue

• Vomiting and diarrhea (mainly in children)

Common cold:

• Slight aches and fatigue

• Sneezing

• Chest discomfort, cough

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Sore throat

Who is considered more at risk?

• Older people.

• People with chronic health conditions like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.

What if I have symptoms?

• Call your doctor. The medical team will need to ask you questions about your symptoms and travel history. Do not visit the doctor’s office without calling ahead, as the doctor may not want you to come in and potentially expose others.

• Monitor yourself closely, especially if you get worse instead of better. If you are having trouble breathing, have persistent pain or pressure in your chest, have new confusion or have bluish lips or face, call your doctor.

• If you have symptoms and have a regular scheduled doctor appointment, call before going. Put on a mask before entering the office.

• If COVID-19 is suspected, ask your doctor to report your case to the local health department or the Ohio Department of Health.

What if I am sick?

• Stay home. Do not go to work, school or the store. Avoid public areas. Do not use public transportation. Stay away from the public until you’re told by your doctor it’s safe.

• Set up a sick room. Rest in a room separate from others in the household. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

• Limit contact with pets. Keep the family pet out of the sick room, or have someone else do your farm chores. If you must care for your animals, wash your hands before and after and wear a mask. There are no reports of animals becoming sick with COVID-19, but more information is needed.

Should I wear a mask?

• If you are sick, wear a mask to contain your coughs if you must be around others. Put it on before a person caring for you enters the sick room.

• If you are caring for someone who is sick, and that person cannot wear a mask for any reason, you should wear a mask when visiting the sick room. Stay 6 feet away from them, and do not linger.

General household tips

• Do not share dishes, towels or bedding with anyone who is sick.

• Clean and disinfect the things you touch often, like doorknobs, bathroom fixtures and phones. Clean up bodily fluids quickly and thoroughly.

Does it have a season, like flu?

• It is unknown if the beginning of warmer temperatures will have an effect on slowing down the spread of this virus.

The following will not kill/prevent this virus:

• Hot baths, hand dryers, UV lamps, alcohol or chlorine all over your body, pneumonia or flu vaccine, nose saline sprays, eating garlic, antibiotics.

Why is it called COVID-19?

• CO stands for corona, VI for virus and D for disease. The number refers to the year it started.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health, World Health Organization