Primary election postponed to June 2

The March 17 primary election has been postponed until June 2.

Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton issued an order Monday that closed all polling locations for in-person voting this week to avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19, with a significant risk to a large number of people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose subsequently issued Directive 2020-06, ordering that all polling locations would be closed Tuesday. The directive detailed a new schedule for the June 2 primary election.

Directive 2020-06 details an extended absentee voting period by mail only:

• The Board of Elections must issue ballots for applications postmarked by Tuesday, May 26.

• Voted absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 1 and received by the Board of Elections no later than June 12.

• UOCAVA absentee ballots must be submitted for mailing no later than 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the place where the voter completes the ballot.

• Voters with an unforeseeable hospitalization may submit applications beginning or after Tuesday, May 26 and ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. The Board of Elections office can provide detailed options in this category.

The presidential primary election in Ohio polls will be open June 2 from 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Additional information will be located on the Board of Elections web page at www.fulton.boe.ohio.gov.