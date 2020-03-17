Faber to attend Lincoln Day Dinner

The Fulton County Republican Committee and the Republican Club of Fulton County will co-host Keith Faber, Auditor of State, on Thursday, March 26, for the county’s Lincoln Day Dinner.

The event will be held 6:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. Tickets are $15 each. Contact Sandy Barber at 419-260-1796 or skbarber@roadrunner.com, or Melanie Gilders at 419-277-0898 or melanie.gilders@yahoo.com.

Faber is Ohio’s 33rd Auditor of State. He has served in the state legislature, including time as president of the Ohio Senate. He worked to restrain state spending, lower taxes, and advocated for more transparency in government. As Auditor of State, Faber will work with state and local governments.

He resides in Celina, with his wife and two children.