DeWine recommends voting delay, adds to restrictions

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine added new restrictions Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19, including a reccomendation to postpone the election until June.

DeWine, after talking with Secreatary of State Frank LaRose, recommended postponing in-person voting for the March 17 primary until June 2.

“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go vote,” he said.

A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election until June 2. In the meantime, voters would still be able to request absentee ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed.

“I believe when we look back on this, we’ll be happy we did this,” DeWine said. “The votes that have already been cast will still be counted – and this recommendation would allow others to vote in the future.”

The state will also be issuing an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice. This will take effect at the close of business Monday.

In addition, due to the CDC guidelines, the mass gathering ban has been lowered to 50 people. Now, there are to be no gatherings of 50 or more people in a single room or space.

