Delta closes municipal building

In an effort ot help curtail community spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Village of Delta will be modifying services to the community.

The Village of Delta Municipal Building is closed to the public until further notice. Municipal staff will still be available to assist residents by phone or email.

Key numbers include, Village Hall, 419-822-3190 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Water Department, 419-822-4143; Wastewater Department, 419-822-3190 extension 7; Street Department, 419-822-3190 extension 6; Police Department: 419-822-3232.

Street, Water and Wastewater departments will continue operation but will limit access to the public.

Utility payments

All utility payments will be accepted via:

• Mail: 401 Main Street, Delta, OH 43515

• Drop off: In door slot on the east side of Memorial Hall, 401 Main Street, and the silver drop box in public parking lot on the corner of Wood and Palmwood streets.

• Website, www.villageofdelta.org

• Pay by phone, 844-626-9740

Garbage bag tags

Tags can be purchased from the Community Market, 702 Main St., First Federal of Delta bank, 404 Main St. and State Bank, 312 Main St.

Council

Council Meetings will continue to meet as scheduled on the first and third Mondays of the month. All meetings are open to the public, but public attendance is discouraged.

As a reminder you may listen to the Council Meeting proceedings the following Tuesday morning on the Village of Delta’s website.

Updated information will be available on the Village’s Facebook page and website.