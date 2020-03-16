Schools throughout Ohio close; districts update plans

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday ordered all schools in Ohio to close for at least three weeks. Even with plans in place, many local eductors were left scrambling to create education plans for students they will not see in person for the next several weeks.

Wauseon

Wauseon will be closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, April 3. All district activities and events are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Archbold

Archbold Area Schools closed March 13, and will not be in session until at least Monday, April 6. Buildings will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment to collect personal items.

All school practices, events, and activities are canceled until further notice.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging times,” Superintendent Jayson Selgo said.

Delta

Beginning the week of March 23, the schools will provide home-based instruction, according to a letter from Superintendent Ted Haselman.

• The elementary school will provide instructional materials through hard copy materials, digital uploads on the school district’s website or through an online resource previously provided to students.

• Middle school students have taken their Chromebooks or MacBooks home to access Canvas to receive their instructions. All teachers will be available remotely to answer questions and provide feedback.

• High school students will also receive instruction through Canvas, and will have teachers available remotely.

No students will be permitted in any school building for the duration of the school closure. Indoor practices of any kind will not be permitted.

Swanton

Swanton Local Schools will be closed until April 14. School was not in session Friday, March 13 or Monday, March 16.

Teaching staff reported to their respective buildings on Friday, Monday and Tuesday in order to prepare for the transition to online learning. Online instruction will take place through April 3 at which point the district’s previously scheduled spring break will begin.

The district is offering meals to children who need them.

The free meals for students began on Monday. Pick up locations are Swanton Public Library, Arrowhead Lake, and Paigelynn Place for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m.. Lunch will also be available at Mail Pouch at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone 18 and younger can get a meal.

“This is truly an unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in today. Our goal is to be as flexible as possible to try and continue to provide educational services to our students,” said Superintendent Chris Lake. “We understand that not all students have access to the internet and our staff will work to make accommodations for those kids. We ask for your patience and understanding as we navigate these uncharted waters.”

Parents can still email teachers and reach out to district administration with questions. The district will send more updates as they are available.

Evergreen

At this time, Evergreen Local Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3, according to a letter from Superintendent Eric Smola. There will not be online instruction during that time.

“Every school district in the state of Ohio is handling this directive differently. Because I believe it is in the best interest of our students, I am implementing adding our district make-up days when both teachers and students can come back together as usual and continue normal instruction,” Smola said. “In case of a high number of unexpected school closures, adding make-up days at the end of our school calendar has always been our protocol. These make-up days were already included on the district calendar.”

During the three-week shutdown, students will not receive assignments or homework. If the shut down is extended by Governor DeWine, then at-home instruction will be implemented beginning April 6.

Evergreen’s scheduled spring break is March 16-20. After that students will remain out until at least April 6.

Make-up days will be added to the calendar.

May 21 will now be a full day of school, no longer dismissing one-hour early. Students will be in session on May 22, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

Fayette

Due to government regulations, Fayette Local Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3. During this time the FLS building will be closed to staff, students and the public.

Until further notice, all district-wide events will be closed to the staff/students and public to help prevent the spread of contact with individuals.

Starting on Monday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Becker’s will have sack lunches and also have a secondary package with breakfast food in it with items such as Pop-Tarts, donuts, something for breakfast the next day. Any student who needs food can come to Becker’s store and pick it up. Becker’s is on the corner of State Route 66 and U.S. 20, the address being 100 E. Main St.

Charter (Spectrum) will offer free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription and at any service level up to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps). To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

When you dial in you will select the option for new account or new sales state that you are applying for the free 60-day internet. At the end of 60 days you may cancel the service or you may continue with Spectrum. Charter will continue to offer its Spectrum Internet Assist, high speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.

Pettisville

The schools will be closed in accordance with Gov. DeWine’s order. No other information was available.

Four County Career Center

Four County Career Center held its last day for students on March 13. Students were asked to take home personal belongings and their electronic devices including chargers.

The last day for staff was held Monday. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, FCCC will be closed to everyone except esssential personnel for at least two weeks. At that time, the situation will be reassessed, and further information will be made available via email, the school website, Facebook, Twitter, and any other informational tools.

FCCC will maintain spring break April 6-9. The students’ first day back will be April 13.

“This is a unique and challenging situation,” Superintendent Tim Meiser said. “We will work diligently at keeping our stakeholders informed and make the absolute best decision for their overall well-being. I am grateful to our staff and students for being absolutely terrific during this situation.”

