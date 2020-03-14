Fulton Co. Board of Elections to sanitize polling places

The Fulton County Board of Elections is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the polling places on Tuesday. The Board will supply each location with a sanitation kit.

All touchscreen check-in equipment and voting equipment will be disinfected throughout Election Day, following recommended guidelines by the equipment manufacturer and following CDC guidelines. Non-touch screen surfaces will also be disinfected during the day and hand sanitizer will be available to precinct election officials and voters.

Voters can provide their own stylus, as long as it contains a soft rubber tip for signing in and for use on the voting equipment.

Voters can cast their vote early at the Board Office, 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon during the remainder of the early, in person absentee voting period. Times are Sunday, March 15 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm and Monday, March 16 – 8:00am to 2:00pm.

Voters who requested absentee ballots by mail are reminded that ballots must be postmarked by March 16 (if being returned by mail) or hand delivered to the Board Office by 7:30 p.m. on March 17. Ballots cannot be returned to the polling locations on Election Day.