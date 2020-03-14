Pettisville students awarded at science fair

Pettisville High School students were honored during their participation in the Regional Science Fair held recently at Northwest State Community College in Archbold.

Baden Skates and Kelly Wyse received superior ratings, while Madison Beck received an excellent rating. Skates was also selected for high school super judging and placed fifth.

In sponsored awards: Baden Skates won the NOAA Award, placed second for the Favorito Pioneer Environmental Science Award, and won the Thomas Edison Governor’s Award for Environmental Science; Madison Beck won the U.S. Aid Award and the James Kieffer Best Presentation Award.

Superior ratings: Kelly Wyse, Madison Beck, team of Hollyn Klopfenstein and Grace Crawford.

Excellent ratings: Baden Skates, team of Delana Damman and Olivia Rossman, team of Susan Ringler and Amanda Grimm.

Sponsored Awards: Baden Skates, Ecology Award; Kelly Wyse, Mercy College of Ohio Award for Outstanding Project in Biology, Chemistry or Medicine; Delana Damman and Olivia Rossman – Planet Earth Sustainability Award.