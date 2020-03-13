FCHD announces COVID-19 recommendations

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to increase, the Fulton County Health Department has recommended all local residents take the following actions:

Extra precautions

· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

· Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable. If hands are visibly dirty please use soap and water.

· Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· Do not share utensils, dishes, or drinking cups.

· Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

· Have enough household items (laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, bathroom items, etc.) and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.

· Contact your healthcare provider to ask about obtaining necessary refills of medications to have on hand in case there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community and you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.

· Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, thermometer, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms.

· Even if you’re young and healthy, it’s critical to follow social distancing measures to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

Monitor for symptoms

· Pay attention for potential COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

· If you feel like you have been exposed to COVID-19 and have symptoms, call your doctor and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

Support

· Express your care for others in the community by not hoarding excessive amounts of essential supplies.

· Stay connected through the use of telephone and social media, especially with our older populations and those who may be feeling lonely.

Stay informed

· If you have questions about COVID-19, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) · For up-to-date information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.