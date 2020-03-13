Students, teachers honored at Walter Awards

Student scholarship winners and their honored teachers, and honored special education providers and their nominator were honored during the Franklin B. Walter Awards and Recognition Celebration held March 9 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center offices in Archbold.

Fulton County honorees included scholarship winners Sydney Schawecker of Pike-Delta-York, Kelly Miller of Pettisville, Claire Conrad of Evergreen, Maggie Roelfsema of Wauseon, Alexis Bergman of Swanton who was the county winner, Zoee Keiser of Fayette, and Kayla Boettger of Archbold.

Honored teachers were Jane Foor of Pike-Delta-York, Julie Richer of Pettisville, Amanda Matyi of Evergreen, James Vaughn of Wauseon, Mrs. Keaster of Swanton, Pamela Schultz of Fayette, and Andrea Oyer of Archbold.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement. One senior from each county in Ohio will receive this annual honor.

Walter who served as State Superintendent of Education for Ohio from March 1977 until August 1991.

Applicants must be a high school senior enrolled in a public school district – local, city or exempted village – within the ESC’s service region. Recipients should demonstrate outstanding academic achievement as indicated by high school grades, test scores, and school activities and awards. Educational Service Centers that are multicounty agencies are to select one high school senior from each county in their service area.

One student from each county will be invited, along with his/her guests, to attend a special recognition luncheon at the Hilton Columbus/Polaris in Columbus.

Outstanding students in each district received a scholarship award of $200 each, while one winner from each county received a scholarship award of $500.

To promote teaching excellence along with student achievement, one teacher is recognized in each district. The applying student is asked to write a tribute to the teacher who has been the most positive influence on the student’s success in school.