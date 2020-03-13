‘Murder at the Museum’ March 28

A scream in the night, bloody footprints, and a museum full of artifacts.

Love a good mystery? Grab your friends and follow the clues to solve the Murder at the Museum. This interactive event will take place at the Museum of Fulton County on Saturday, March 28, 12:30 p.m and 7 p.m. A catered lunch is available at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for this event are $20, or $15 for museum members. The catered lunch is $15. This interactive event requires prepaid reservations. Call 419-337-7922.

The museum is located at 8848 State Hwy. 108 in Wauseon, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds, exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.