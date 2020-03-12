No county precincts to move due to virus

No precincts in Fulton County will need to be moved after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told counties to move voting locations from senior residential facilities.

According to public health officials, senior citizens are considered a high-risk population that is vulnerable to COVID-19. In response to Ohio Department of Health recommendations, LaRose has issued the directive to all county boards of elections to move voting locations which are currently located where senior citizens reside for the health and safety of those residents.

“Fulton County does not have to move any polling locations due to coronavirus,” said Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders. “We do not use any senior facilities, schools or other such locations.”

The county will be taking other precautions.

“We are providing each location with sanitization kits which will include isopropyl alcohol and cleaning rags to keep the touch screens clean, hand sanitizer, and Lysol cleaning wipes for all non-touch screen surfaces,” Gilders said. “We are also providing handouts from the CDC and various other sources on hand washing and other best practices.”

In addition, LaRose stressed that residents can vote without going to their polling place on Election Day.

“Ohio has many opportunities for voters to vote from the comfort of home, or through early voting. In many ways we are way ahead of many other states throughout the country in providing a lot of those opportunities,” he said.

In Fulton County, early in-person voting is held at the Board of Elections office, 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

For more information on efforts to ensure a safe Election Day, residents can visit voteohio.gov/coronafacts.

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2020

