Ohio bans mass gatherings

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced an order banning mass gatherings of 100 or more people in a single room or single space.

“The purpose of these orders is to help Ohio keep social distancing. Our citizens must not only take steps to protect themselves but to also protect others,” said DeWine in a Tweet.

This includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes parades, fairs, and festivals.

For the purposes of this order, a mass gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, shopping malls, shopping centers or other spaces where 100 or more people may be in transit.

The order does not apply to typical office environments, schools, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large groups of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within an arm’s length of one another. It also does not apply to religious gatherings or other gatherings for the purpose of exercising First Amendment rights.

Voting will go on as planned, as it does not meet the definition of a mass gathering, according to Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

Visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been severely limited. Plans are underway to restrict all visitors.

“We are told by medical experts that the number of COVID19 cases today will double in six days – and it will continue to do so,” said DeWine.

