NSCC takes measures against COVID-19

The following measures have been taken at Northwest State Community College in Archbold in response to COVID-19 and acting in accordance with the recommendations of Governor DeWine and the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

• Spring break has been extended one week, meaning classes will now begin Monday, March 23. Second eight-week classes will also now begin on March 23.

• Classes will resume March 23, with remote delivery only. Courses which cannot be supported remotely will have alternate plans, which will be communicated directly to the students.

• Offsite learning, such as externships, College Credit Plus, and others will continue as scheduled.

• Scheduled events at the Archbold campus through April 5 that anticipate large groups of people will be canceled or postponed, and events scheduled to occur beyond April 6 will be re-evaluated imminently.

• Priority registration for summer and fall classes opens March 27 for NSCC veterans and service members, and open registration for all students opens March 30.

In response to COVID-19, NSCC will have a dedicated website, NorthwestState.edu/covid-19 which will provide helpful information on campus-related issues, as well as state and federal guidelines and resources to assist with questions.

“We fully support our governor in these emergency procedures, and NSCC is working with our community college partners so we are consistent in our response to this crisis,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president. “The most important thing right now is for NSCC to act prudently, with a goal to save lives.”