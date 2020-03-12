Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, March 12: Beef stew, tossed salad, cottage cheese, Mandarin oranges.

Friday, March 13: Lasagna, steamed cauliflower, Italian green beans, fresh grapes.

Monday, March 16: Chicken tenders, O’Brien potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail, pie.

Tuesday, March 17: Corned beef (low salt alternative, roast beef), boiled potatoes, cooked cabbage, carrots.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, March 12: Day trip, Ritter Planetarium, University of Toledo. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 9:30 a.m., Games; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot card game.

Friday, March 13: 9:30 a.m., Sequence; 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Bingo; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball.

Monday, March 16: 9 a.m., Gentle Movement; 10:15 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10:30 a.m., Free sketching class, Bingo room; 11 a.m., Free blood pressure check by FCHD; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Line dancing; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot card game.

Tuesday, March 17: Wear green today. 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 11 a.m., Music by Jaclyn, FCHC; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice. No OPERS meeting.

COUNTY

Senior citizens’ breakfast

Fulton County seniors are invited to a Good Friday breakfast on Friday, April 10, 8-9:30 a.m., at 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Egg, bacon, and cheese casserole, sausage links, fruit, doughnuts, and beverages. Suggested donation $2 for seniors age 60 and over. Call 419-337-9299 for a reservation.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief, Monday, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Grief support for sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

First Family Council

Wednesday, March 18, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Health Dept., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. For information, call Becky Shermond, 419-337-0915.

Senior Singles Group

Age 60 and over. Men and women your age meet once a month to dine and attend an event for socializing. For information, call Linda, 419-360-5973.

WAUSEON

Fish fry

St. Caspar Knights of Columbus all you can eat fish fry, Friday March 13, 4:30-7 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave. Includes baked or fried fish, potatoes, cole slaw, dinner roll, desserts, and drinks. Adults/$9; Age 7-12, $5. Age 6 and under or 90 and over, and first responders in uniform eat free. Some proceeds benefit St. Caspar Life Teen.

SAL Steak Fry

Sons of the American Legion Ribeye Steak Fry, Saturday, March 21, 5-7 p.m., Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave. Ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, vegetable, roll, and coffee. $12 per dinner.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, March 18, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. March 12: West Clinton Mennonite Church hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Rummage & Bake Sale

Community Days Rummage & Bake Sale, Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, March 21, 8 a.m.-noon. Clothes from infant to adult; dishes, knickknacks, bedding, and more. Available: coffee and doughnut breakfast; lunch – hot dogs, brats, chips, water.

BERKEY

Swiss steak dinner

Berkey Congregational Church, Thursday, March 26, 5-7 p.m., 12036 Sylvania-Metamora Road. Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, dinner roll, dessert, beverage. Adults/$9; children’s prices available. Dine in, carry out.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

Email dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com to submit items electronically. For Tuesday editions, submit before Friday noon. For Thursday editions, submit before Monday noon. Include a phone number and name.