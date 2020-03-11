Wauseon schools may ask for levy

Wauseon schools cannot sustain its current financial course and need to place a levy on November’s ballot, the Board of Education was told Monday.

Following a presentation of the school district’s financial status, Treasurer Dave Fleming said a resolution to approve a 1.75% earned income tax levy will be placed on the board’s April 13 agenda. Under those circumstances, he said, an emergency property tax levy coming up for renewal in November, which generates $835,000 annually, will be allowed to expire. That expiration will mean a property tax reduction for taxpayers owning property within the Wauseon school district.

Fleming said a bond payoff scheduled this December will further reduce property tax liability to district property owners.

He told board members it’s important to note that, of the two types of school district income taxes – traditional and earned – an earned income tax does not tax passive or retirement income.

“A traditional income will tax all types of income. We are not interested in implementing a traditional income tax,” Fleming said Tuesday. “We want our retired constituents to know we do not plan to tax their retirement earnings.”

Monday’s meeting opened with a commendation given to Wauseon Middle School student Maria Shema for placing first in the recent Fulton County Spelling Bee.

In other business, the school board approved: a $50 donation to the district from the Wauseon High School Class of 1966 in memory of Dr. George Cotterman; motions to approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations and certificate of estimated resources, respectively; a motion for a Now and Then certificate to Entrust LLC for solar lighting and kilo watt usage in the amount of $15,742.44; Neola bylaw policy revisions presented for a second reading.

Board members also approved the following personnel items: the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented; unpaid leave for Christine Torres, effective Feb. 20 through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year; an increase from 7.5 hours to eight hours daily for the superintendent’s secretary and the assistant to the treasurer/payroll, effective July 1; Brice Carroll, Mike Colon, Casey Elson, Tracy Elson, Kayla Heising, Joy Hutchinson, Matt Hutchinson, Laura Leininger, Mike Marshall, Katie Miller, Brad Myers, Sara Rupp, Chris Thomas, Tom Vernot, and Mike Yoder as OHSAA boys basketball tournament workers, retroactive to Feb. 25.

And Curriculum Director Michelle Leatherman led a informational presentation on the school district’s curriculum.

Wauseon Middle School eighth grader Maria Shema was honored at Monday's Board of Education meeting for placing first in the Fulton County Spelling Bee. She is pictured with Superintendent Troy Armstrong.

