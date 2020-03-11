A tree grows in Fulton County

In recognition of National FFA Week, Four County Career Center’s FFA chapter officers presented the Fulton County Office of the OSU Extension with a plant grown in the greenhouse at FCCC. Shown during the visit are, from left, Lexi Dodd of Liberty Center, Heather Hart of Defiance, Luke Pahl of Ayersville, Extension Educator Kayla Miller, Alexis Gutierrez of Archbold, and Wyatt Miller of Tinora. FFA advisors are instructor Denton Blue, Jason Elston, Eric Hite, Florence Luzny, Stephanie Pippin, and Larry Soles.

