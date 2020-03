All kinds of animals live on the farm – come meet some of them at the Swanton Public Library.

Join the Mishka family and others on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. to meet a selection of farm animals like goats, chickens, rabbits, and a mini pony – petting included.

Register for this free program for grades K-5 by visiting the library, calling 419-826-2760, or signing up online at www.swantonpubliclibrary.org. Swanton Library is located at 305 Chestnut St.