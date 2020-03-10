HOSA winners

Twenty-five Four County Career Center Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on by March 1 and April 1 placing in the top three in the regional contests. Contest winners include, left, Adriel Nelson of Wauseon and Harley Vendesande of Liberty Center. HOSA members from all parts of Ohio will compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. HOSA Advisors are Donna Badenhop, Robin Hill, Karen Walker and Mike Nye. Absent from the photo is Lexus Stipp of Wauseon.

