Park levy intended to replace two

Swanton voters will be deciding this month on a new park levy that would replace the two current levies. One 0.5-mill levy is expiring, and the other 0.5-mill levy would be rescinded if the new levy is approved.

“The proposed new levy at 1.2-mills is intended to be a replacement for the two 0.5-mill existing levies which currently total 1-mill. The revenue generated from the levy will be used for park operation and maintenance.,” Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle said.

If approved on March 17, council would then rescind the park levy that passed in May 2019. The other park levy is set to expire.

The new five-year, 1.2-mill levy would generate $80,629 per year.

Also in Fulton County, Pike Township voters will decide on a fire levy. It is a replacement and increase.

If approved, it would replace a current five-year, 0.5-mill levy and increase it another 0.5-mills. The total rate would be 1-mill for the five-year levy.

Clinton Township is asking voters to approve a pair of fire levy renewals. One is a five-year, 0.8-mill levy and the other is a five-year, 0.3-mill levy.

Pettisville Local Schools is seeking an additional permanent improvement levy, in part to finish some outdoor projects.

The continuing 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy would generate $239,302 annually. Superintendent Steve Switzer said it would allow the school district to borrow against the revenue and complete exterior plans of its Phase II building project.

A large portion of the revenue would be used for improvements to the school district’s outdoor sports venues located at the campus’s south fields. Improvements would include installation of concession stands and permanent restrooms, as well as additional seating and better access. The venues include three ball fields, a soccer field, a separate varsity baseball field, a varsity soccer field, and a track and field facility.

The levy would also cover continued maintenance of the district’s buildings and facilities, the transfer of elementary school playground equipment to the south fields, and building an overhang to allow storage of school buses on campus. The buses are currently stored at nearby Specialized Inspection Group facilities for $200 monthly plus electricity.

