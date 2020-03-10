Northwest State, BGSU meld nursing programs

Northwest State Community College in Archbold and Bowling Green State University have signed an articulation agreement that will allow students to transfer credits from an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree at NSCC into a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at BGSU.

The nursing articulation agreement was signed at Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, highlighting the lifeline between higher learning institutions and local healthcare providers in terms of workforce development. Kim Bordenkircher, CEO for Henry County Hospital, served as the emcee of the event, and noted a Bureau of Labor Statistics study that concluded there will be a shortage of 200,000 nurses in the healthcare setting over the next decade.

“We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Bowling Green State University in this nursing pathway, and we are equally honored that Henry County Hospital volunteered to host this signing event,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president. “This articulation agreement is not just an academic connection. It is about strengthening the community overall, so we can have a high quality of life.”

Dr. Rodney Rogers, BGSU president, added, “Educating the next generation of nurses drives the health vitality of our communities. This transfer agreement is a great example of two public organizations coming together to create public good.”

During the signing event, the creation of the Henry County Hospital nursing scholarship was also announced. The hospital’s foundation board agreed to a philanthropic gift of $35,000 to support an endowed nursing scholarship for BGSU’s RN to BSN program. The scholarship will give preference to students matriculating to BGSU from Northwest State Community College. Henry County Hospital CEO Kim Bordenkircher announced the gift at Tuesday’s press conference.

“I think at times it’s easy to support something through hosting press conferences, talking and getting to know people, but sometimes you have to put your money where the issue is,” she said.