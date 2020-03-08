SWCD selling bird houses

Now is the time of year to install new houses for birds returning from the South. New houses should be mounted by the middle of March so that any early arrivals will have houses to choose from.

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is offering for sale fully assembled houses for blue birds, house wrens, and bats. These houses are sold at a low cost to promote wildlife in Fulton County and to provide natural insect control. Birds and bats are a natural alternative to spraying chemicals. The houses are designed for easy cleaning after the nesting season is over, and include a set of instructions detailing the mounting and the care of each one.

For those wanting to build their own wildlife nest box or feeder, the building plans for wildlife houses and feeders are free of charge and available at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.

Also available for sale is a variety of bird feeders. The bird feeders are made of high quality cedar with flip-up lids for easy cleaning. Thistle feeders for birds are also available.

All items are on display at the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, 8770 State Route 108, Suite B, in Wauseon, across from the fairgrounds, and at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd.

For more information, call 419-337-9217.