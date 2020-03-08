NSCC plans meet and greet

The Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State Community College in Archbold is planning a free meet and greet session on Thursday, March 19, 12:30-2 p.m., in the George E. Voinivich Auditorium, Building E-42.

Debbie Wikstrom, incoming coordinator, will host the informal drop-in session for the members of the Lifelong Learning Center community. It will include updates on coming events, a survey for suggestions for desired activities, and a light dessert.

For questions or more information, contact Wikstrom at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.edu.