Swanton Library announces March programs

The Swanton Public Library has multiple programs for adults on tap.

Book club

All readers are invited to Marty Kaback’s book discussion. Come at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 to discuss “All the Water in the World” by Karen Raney. Copies are available at the front desk.

Card making

On Thursday March 19 at 6:30 p.m. create three different cards that will have you thinking of warm spring sunshine in no time. Attendees will make one birthday card, one ‘Thinking of You’ card, and one Easter card.

Class fee is $6 per person for three cards. All supplies are provided. Because room and supplies are limited registration is required.

Census

Did you know that census results affect everything from the boundaries of voting districts to school funding? Which is why the library is taking this census seriously.

On Saturday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. questions will be answered about the 2020 Census — how to fill it out, where to fill it out, why the questions are how they are, and more.

This program is free to attend and refreshments will be provided.