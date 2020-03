The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. when Patrick Bronson of Metroparks Toledo will present the program for the evening.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta schools are cancelled for severe weather, the meeting will also be cancelled.

Visitors are welcome.