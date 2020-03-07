United Way ‘21 funding available

The United Way of Fulton County funding applications are now available.

Organizations interested in applying for funding must be a 501(c)3 organization serving Fulton County residents. For a program to be funded, it must demonstrate need and benefit to the community and address one of our four focus areas: education, income, health, or essential services.

For more information on how to apply for funding for calendar year 2021, contact 419-337-9606 or email unitedway@fultoncountyoh.com for an allocation packet.

Deadline for completed applications is April 7.