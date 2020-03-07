MVPO wants public input

The Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) is in the process of developing a Regional Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) for the counties of Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, and Williams.

The RTIP is a short-range planning document that lists projects in the region with state and federal funding scheduled to be implemented from state fiscal years 2021-24. This document is being developed in coordination with the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)and will be included in the STIP when completed.

Public open house meetings will be held to give the public an opportunity to review the draft RTIP and provide input on the following dates: Tuesday, March 31, 4-6 p.m., Liberty Center Public Library Community Room, 124 East Street; Thursday, April 2, 4-6 p.m., Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, 22491 Mill St.

Members of the public can attend throughout the two-hour time period. Each open house will provide the same information but in the separate locations for convenience.The draft RTIP document is now available at www.mvpo.org/rtpo, and members of the public are encouraged to submit comments or questions about the draft.

Comments can be submitted to the Maumee Valley Planning Organization by calling 419-784-3882 or at mvpo@mvpo.org or by entering comments into the comment box located on the web page. The draft RTIP is also available in print and can be requested by contacting the Maumee Valley Planning Organization.