SWCD having tree, plant sale

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring its annual tree and plant sale.

A wide variety of trees and other plant materials are available at a low cost to encourage landowners to increase their use of windbreak and wildlife plantings. The varieties offered have been chosen due to their usefulness for these purposes. They may be purchased by anyone and planted anywhere without restrictions.

The selections are bare root stock, the most economical way to purchase plants. Most tree seedlings are three years old and range in size from 12-36 inches, depending upon the species ordered. The staff at Fulton SWCD can assist with information to help select trees for a certain soil type, how to plant seedlings, which varieties attract wildlife, and other related subjects.

Deadline for ordering plants is March 23. Pick-up dates are April 17-18 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Tree brochures have recently been mailed.

Stop in at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon, across from the fairgrounds, for an order form, call 419-337-9217 to have one mailed or e-mail kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com or visit www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd to download a form.