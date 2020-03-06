Lunch for legislators

In honor of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a luncheon for state legislators, local mayors, and county commissioners from the four-county area, prepared by the Culinary Arts Management/Chef Training students and Chef Peter Herold. Students had the opportunity to talk about their programs of study. Pictured are – front, from left – Adriel Nelson of Wauseon; City of Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner; Breyer Zachrich of Pettisville; Victoria Miller of Evergreen – back, from left – Fulton County Commissioner Jon Rupp; State Representative James Hoops; State Representative Derek Merrin; State Senator Robert McColley; State Representative Craig Riedel; and District Director for Bob Latta’s office, David Wirt.

