SWCD holding pubic meeting

The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District and U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service will host a local work group meeting for farmers, ranchers, landowners, and the general public March 24, 9-11 a.m., at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center conference room, 8770 State Route 108, in Wauseon.

The meeting will bring together local stakeholders to discuss conservation topics and prioritize local natural resource concerns for Fulton County. NRCS will use participants’ comments to help establish priorities for its conservation programs under the current Farm Bill for the coming year.

To RSVP or provide feedback if unable to attend, e-mail Kim Bowles at kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com or call 419-337-9217.