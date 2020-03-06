Swanton man injured in crash

A Swanton man was injured Thursday in a single vehicle crash.

A 1998 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Donald Hazlett of Swanton, was westbound on Airport Highway just west of Eber Road when he suffered an apparent medical condition, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post. Hazlett drove off of the South side of the roadway and struck an electrical pole and a billboard sign at approximately 10:43 p.m.

The collision caused a power disruption to the area for a short time and closed State Route 2 for approximately two hours. Hazlett was transported by the Lucas County EMS to the University of Toledo Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas County EMS, Springfield Fire Department, and Swanton Fire Department. The crash is currently under investigation.