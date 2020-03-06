Ohio Magazine names Sauder Village ‘best’

Sauder Village in Archbold has been named 2020’s “Best History Museum/Living History Attraction” in Ohio by Ohio Magazine.

The magazine also selected Mark Nafziger, resident Sauder Village potter, as “Best Ohio Maker/Artisan in Ohio.

Both are included in the January “Best of Ohio” issue. In 2019, Ohio Magazine editors asked their readers and website visitors to vote for their favorites throughout the state.

“As Ohio’s largest living-history destination, we were honored to be selected for this top award,” said Kim Krieger, Sauder Village media relations. “At Sauder Village guests can unplug, slow down, and spend quality time with friends and family while enjoying fun with a purpose. There’s no better place in Ohio to move from the modern, fast-paced life into a world that celebrates unforgettable sights, sounds, and memories from the past.”

Nafziger, who is located at the Brush Creek Pottery studio, has been creating functional pottery at Sauder Village for the past 38 years. While he occasionally makes other ceramic art pieces, Nafziger mostly creates functional items including cups, plates, pots, and bowls, which are sold at the Village gift shop and Nafziger’s studio.

Krieger said another Sauder Village highlight is the opportunity for guests to take a “Walk Through Time” to experience life in Ohio from 1803 through the 1920s while visiting Natives & Newcomers, a pioneer settlement area, and the new 1920s Main Street.