Connector trail planned at Swanton Reservoir

A new connector trail between the Swanton Reservoir and the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Preserve Metropark is being planned.

The village and Metroparks Toledo are partnering for a new portion of trail that connects the two areas. It would run from near the current trail near Cannaley Treehouse Village to the trail that currently runs around the reservoir.

The trail will be primitive and will not be paved. Most of the work is expected to be completed by volunteers.

Costs to the village will come from updating the sign at the reservoir, including denoting it as the home to the Swanton Reservoir Connector Trail.