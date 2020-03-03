Fate of damaged plant at Scottdel not yet known

Swanton Fire Chief Andy Schaffer last week gave an update on the Feb. 21 Scottdel Cushion fire, saying it is not yet known if the entire building will be demolished.

A fire started in Plant 4 on Zeiter Way during the morning and burned throughout the day. Sparks from tack welding inside of the building was determined as the cause of the fire, according to the chief.

Also, work was being done on the sprinkler system, meaning the alarm system was in test mode at the time of the fire. Schaffer noted that is normal procedure when work is being done on suppression or alarm systems.

Eventually, a portion of the building had to be demolished in order to extinguish the fire. Scottdel is working with insurance adjusters and engineers to determine if the remainder of the building can be saved and to determine if equipment inside the building can be saved.

Firefighters returned to the scene several times between Saturday and Sunday morning to extinguish deep-seated flare-ups in the debris pile. No flare-ups were reported after Sunday morning.

An estimated dollar loss has not been determined but early indicators forecast a seven-figure loss, Schaffer said.

At last week’s Swanton Village Council meeting, Mayor Neil Toeppe said he was told the damage would not have much impact on production at Scottdel.

Fire departments that responded included Delta, Metamora-Amboy, Whitehouse, Springfield Township, Waterville, Providence Township, Richfield Township, Monclova Township, Wauseon, Lyons-Royalton, Gorham-Fayette, Archbold, and the 180th Fighter Wing, according to the statement.

Smokes rises from Scottdel Plant 4 in Swanton on Feb. 21. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_IMG_7800-2-.jpg Smokes rises from Scottdel Plant 4 in Swanton on Feb. 21. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

Update given on Scottdel fire