H2Ohio program meeting slated for March 10

An implementation meeting for the H2Ohio program will be held Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 State Hwy. 108, in Wauseon.

The agenda will include a review of the 10 H2Ohio management practices rolled out in other Western Lake Erie Basin counties and their cost-share values. Kip Studer of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will explain simplified Voluntary Nutrition Management Plans that can be used by farmers, retailers, and certified crop advisors to draft plans required for the “gateway” practice of H2Ohio, and the related role of 4R certified retailers. He will also review ways to use cost-share funds for conservation improvements on the farm.

The meeting is free and open to farmers, farmland owners, equipment dealers, and farm service providers, all of whom are encouraged to bring laptops to follow the spreadsheet. No reservations are necessary.

The program is presented through a partnership between the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, the ODA, and the Fulton County chapter of the Ohio State University Extension.