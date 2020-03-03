NSCC elects Board of Trustees

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session in Archbold on Friday, Feb. 28.

The Board held its annual election for the positions of chair, vice chair and second vice chair. Joel Miller of Napoleon was elected to assume the duties as chair, replacing Laura Howell. Lisa McClure ascends to vice chair, and Scott Mull will become the second vice chair. All officers will serve in these positions for the period of February 2020 through February 2021.

Former Chair Laura Howell nominated Miller to serve NSCC in this capacity. President Dr. Michael Thomson congratulated Howell for her service as outgoing chair, and Joel Miller presented her with a plaque and noted the long hours, hard work, and dedication Howell showed in the role.

In other action, the Board approved:

• The promotions of Lana Snider to Vice President – Enrollment Management and Student Affairs; Dr. Dan Burklo to Vice President – Academics; and Brittany Galbraith to Advisor-Academic.

• The employment of James Boone, Industrial Technologies faculty

• The transfer of Sarah Stubblefield to Grants Management Coordinator

• The 2020-2021 student fees

• The 2019-20 revised budget

• The 2020-21 academic year tuition via approval by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, which will begin with the summer 2020 semester. In-state tuition will now be $177.33 per credit hour (up from $172.33), and the additional fee for out-of-state students will now be $171.33 per credit hour (up from $166.33).

• John Bridenbaugh to serve as a delegate from the Board of Trustees to serve on the Governing Board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC), and selected Sue Derck to serve as the alternate representative.

• Miscellaneous employment contracts, four resignations, and one resignation for retirement