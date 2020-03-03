Two men injured in Franklin Twp. crash

Two men were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle accident late Monday in Franklin Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Pete Grime, 45, of Archbold was westbound on County Road H at approximately 11:23 p.m. when it failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven northbound on County Road 20 by Zachary Putnam, 18, of Wauseon.

Grime was ejected from his vehicle during the accident. He was transported by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with serious but stable injuries. Putnam was transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. An investigation continues.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Archbold Fire Department.