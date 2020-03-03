JobsOhio awards NSCC a $513K investment

Northwest State Community College in Archbold has received a $513,000 investment from JobsOhio to enhance and expand the College’s workforce education and development efforts throughout northwest Ohio.

The money is part of a $1.5 million investment JobsOhio is making in the region, with the expressed goal of “increasing the number of workers with in-demand skills to power northwest Ohio manufacturers.” The specific programs at NSCC to be featured are Machining and Industrial Automation Maintenance, both of which are existing short-term certificate programs in high demand in the region.

A JobsOhio spokesperson said the $1.5 million investment “will support a regional marketing effort, driving interest and enrollment into existing programs, and go toward eight education providers to ensure the institutions have the equipment, instructional expertise and tools that align with the area’s industry needs.” JobsOhio also noted its work with the Regional Growth Partnership, its economic development partner in the area. Through this collaboration, JobsOhio “engaged with 30 manufacturing businesses in the region to map critical skills, identify employer needs, and assess the education landscape and capacity to fill those job requirements.”

The $1.5 million investment made by JobsOhio will benefit a total of eight educational institutions, and is new money to the area for workforce education, training, and development.