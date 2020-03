Delta Public Library offers March events

The Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., is offering the following events in March.

Little Listeners: Tuesdays, March 3, 17, 6 p.m. Story time and craft.

Wednesday Wigglers: March 4, 11, 18, 25, 10 a.m. Story time and craft.

Young Builders Club: March 10, 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Grades K-8.

Game Day: Wednesday, March 11, after school until 5 p.m. Play games from the library collection or bring your own.

Anime Club: Wednesday, March 25, after school until 5 p.m.

Reading with Whitaker: Saturday, March 14, 10-minute reading sessions with Whitaker, a certified therapy dog. Ages K-4; sign up at library.

Yoga: Mondays, March 9 (Young Living class), 16, 23. For information, call 419-337-0915.

Book Club: Thursday, March 19, 2 p.m.

Paint Class: Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

For information or to register, call 419-822-3110.