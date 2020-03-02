Jaguars take home gold

The Fulton County Jaguars recently competed in the Special Olympics Ohio State Winter Games at Bowling Green State University. The Jaguars won various medals including gold from Dillon Hayward of Wauseon, Mary Cole of Swanton, Aric Gurzynski of Wauseon, and Hannah Shotwell of Delta. Pictured are – top row – Coach Koelton Fenton –

first row, from left – Dillon Hayward of Wauseon, Braydon Ringle of Swanton, Aric Gurzynski of Wauseon, Coach Tanja Ringle – second row, from left – Roger Wolfram of Wauseon, Nick Denn of Archbold, Nick Weigand of Archbold, Joel Reinking of Wauseon, Andy Dietz of Archbold, Coach Celia Wilson – third row, from left – Mary Cole of Swanton, Hannah Shotwell of Delta. Not pictured: Coach Annette Shotwell.