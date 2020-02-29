FCCC students receive visits

As part of Career and Technical Education Month, Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted a “Parents (Grandparents) Day,” inviting parents and grandparents to visit students’ career and technical labs and view their current projects. “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow” was the theme for the month. Shown in the Agricultural/Diesel Mechanics lab with student Alex Stevens from Wauseon are Cleve Stevens and Shannon Stevens.

