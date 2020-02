The Wauseon Public Library will offer a Children’s Paint Class on Thursday, March 5, beginning at 4 p.m.

There is a $2 deposit due at sign-up to reserve a spot.

An Adult Painting Class will be held Saturday March 7, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $25; sign-up is required.

For more information, call 419-335-6626 or visit wauseonlibrary.org.