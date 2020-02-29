NAMI meeting to address dual diagnosis

Dual diagnosis – when mental health and addiction issues co-occur – will be the program topic for the March meeting of NAMI Four County.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

Donna Robinson will explain her journey with a dual diagnosis and what recovery means. Time will be provided for those attending to share and ask questions about the topic.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Its mission is to provide free family and community education programs and offer free peer led support for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as peer led support groups for persons with a mental illness.

NAMI Four County also provides free mental health education programs, works to improve public awareness and understanding of mental illness, and lead advocacy efforts that support mental health issues and fight the stigma often associated with mental illness.

Information about NAMI’s spring schedule of free community mental health trainings is now available on the chapter’s website: www.namifourcounty.org.

The first class is a four-hour training designed for family members and friends of persons with a diagnosed or suspected mental health issue. Called Family and Friends, it will be held Saturday morning, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church in Napoleon.

A free, all-day training called Youth Mental Health First Aid will be held Thursday, April 30 in Archbold and a free three-hour “Managing Challenging Behaviors in Youth” workshop will be held Saturday morning May 30 in Defiance.

Detailed information about each training and how to register can be found in the “classes” section on the NAMI Four County website.

NAMI Four County meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the ADAMhs Board office. All meetings, classes and programs are free and open to the public