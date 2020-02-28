Arts council announces show winners

The Black Swamp Arts Council has announced this year’s winners of the High School Invitational Art Show, held Feb. 10-20, at the Northwest State Community College atrium in Archbold.

The show featured over 100 works of art from students representing 11 area high schools.

Winners: Best of Show – “Naturally Artificial,” mixed media sculpture, Hailey Hoffman, Pike Delta York; Outstanding Printmaking – “Digital Clutter,” Tyler Manon, Bryan; Outstanding 3D – “Warrior,” Ian Ford, Pike Delta York; Outstanding Ceramics – “Arid Bog,” Zack Manon, Bryan; Outstanding Mixed Media – “Fleur,” Sarah Brightman, Bryan, and “In Your Face,” Johanna Friedrich Tanan, Defiance; Outstanding Photography/Digital – “Odis’Origin,” Anna Heeres, Styker; Outstanding Drawing – “Brightman,” Adrianna Springer, Bryan, and “Subliminal,” Lani Bowers, Archbold; Outstanding Painting- “Messy Hair,” Kaitlyn Elkins, Archbold, and “I’m Falling for Blue,” Hailey Hoffman, Pike-Delta-York.

Honorable Mentions: “Caged Waves of Earth,” clay and basket reed ceramics, Ariane Dangler, Stryker; “The Skull Study,” charcoal drawing, Talitha Slicker, Bryan; “Music is Love,” printmaking, Justin Krempec, Evergreen; “South Steps,” acrylic painting, Jose Ramirez, Wauseon; “Osseous Rosas,” ceramics, Elise Hartzler, Pettisville; “Spirit of the Woods,” ceramic sculpture, Grace Rohrer, Bryan; “Seaing Stars,” linoleum print, Chloe Schramm, Archbold; “Out of Focus,” pencil/charcoal drawing, Nate Miller, Bryan; “Field View,” hand-colored 3mm print, Hunter Tresnen-Reighard, Pike-Delta-York; “Promise,” spray-paint painting, Mya Gilmore, Evergreen

Judges included Beverly Fanning, Assistant Professor of Design, Defiance College; Gordon Ricketts, Senior Lecturer, Drawing and Painting, Bowling Green State University; Jason, Cox, Assistant Professor, Art Education, University of Toledo.

Echoing the other judges’ sentiments, Ricketts said, “The show was diverse in thematic content and range of mediums being taught and explored in our schools. The high quality and broad array of the art made jurying difficult but rewarding.” He praised the Best of Show as “top-notch work, great aesthetic, craftsmanship, and concept.

Founded in 2000, the Black Swamp Arts Council is a non-profit organization serving rural northwest Ohio.