Academic Hall of Fame inductees named

The Wauseon Academic Hall of Fame Committee has announced 2020 inductees, including categories for Legends of Education and Distinguished Alumni:

Legends of Education – Paul Meeker – Music and Language Arts teacher, 1965 – 1993; John Precht – Social Studies teacher, 1973 – 2012.

Distinguished Alumni – Dr. James Boydston – Class of 1952; Dr. Michael Leymaster – Class of 1958; Jay Schlabach – Class of 1972; Beth Friess – Class of 1978.

The induction ceremony will be held Friday, April 24, at 2:15 p.m., in the Wauseon High School auditorium. A reception will follow immediately in the high school cafeteria.